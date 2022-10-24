Terminally ill man wants to cash out life insurance; his parents want the money.

When this dying man is conflicted, he asks Reddit:

"AITA I want to cash out my life insurance policy so I can spend the last 9-12 months in comfort, but my parents (beneficiaries) are threatening to disown me?"​​​​​​

I'm tired and am going to have a nap. Thanks to all the msgs of support and clarification on hospice entitlements and fin advice. To put concerns to rest, when I said I won't be eligible for hospice for a few weeks before the end I worded it badly. As much as is in my power the only time I will go into hospice proper is my last few weeks.

I am young and strong and I plan to spend as much time by the sea until I can't. Let's see if life screws that up for me too lol. I will be meeting up with the social worker soon and making sure I claim everything I can.