Terminally ill man wants to cash out life insurance; his parents want the money.

When this dying man is conflicted, he asks Reddit:
I'm tired and am going to have a nap. Thanks to all the msgs of support and clarification on hospice entitlements and fin advice. To put concerns to rest, when I said I won't be eligible for hospice for a few weeks before the end I worded it badly. As much as is in my power the only time I will go into hospice proper is my last few weeks.
I am young and strong and I plan to spend as much time by the sea until I can't. Let's see if life screws that up for me too lol. I will be meeting up with the social worker soon and making sure I claim everything I can.
I love my parents despite the past and my family and I know this is putting a terrible strain on all of us, and I hope they will forgive me and keep the best memories on top. That's all everyone, take care.