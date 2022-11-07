Terrible mom gets chance to reconnect with kids; she's suspicious of son's motives.

"WIBTA if I reconnected with my children even though I suspect one of them doesn’t actually want to reconnect?"

I’m the mother of three children, 24M, 36F and 38F. The 36-year-old still visits me and keeps in touch, but the other two cut contact with me. Until last night, I had no idea why my eldest daughter had cut ties with me. We had a wonderful relationship, and she was always my favourite.

My daughters were wanted and loved by both of us. My son was an accident that happened under extremely inconvenient circumstances.

Why my son cut ties with me was no mystery. I treated my son terribly his entire time living with me. He had an awful childhood where he was rejected by almost everyone including his family.