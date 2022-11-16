MIL calls DIL selfish for not accommodating her family's Thanksgiving tradition.

When this MIL is upset, she asks Reddit:
My daughter-in-law messaged to say that she, son and granddaughter would be too busy to come to my house for Thanksgiving becasue they would be attending two get-togethers on her side of the family.
She then went on, asking me to move my planned T-Day meal to the following Monday or Tuesday. She followed that up with a request for me to invite her friend, friend's boyfriend, and friend's 5-yr old daughter (who's a rather unruly and undisciplined wild child).
I responded that I was disappointed and hurt by her message. Her response was to tell me that they could come to my dinner - after the other two get-togethers - but they'd alreaedy be full, grumpy, and granddaughter would be poorly-behaved.
FWIW: My son and I have a great relationshnip. Due to their work schedules, I babysit nearly every single weekend for them. My granddaughter loves coming to my house and is a really bright, happy, and well-behaved four-year old.