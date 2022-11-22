Someecards Logo
Woman goes to BF's thanksgiving so she's not 'taken advantage of' at her own family's.

Maggie Lalley
Nov 22, 2022 | 6:20 PM
When this young woman is fed up with her family, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not going to thanksgivings because I know I’ll be stuck being the babysitter?"

I’m the youngest cousin in the family by a lot ( I was a surprise/mistake) All of my older cousins have kids.

Every thanksgiving we go to my aunts house my cousins put their kids in the playroom and start drinking and I get stuck watching the kids all day. I just feel like I'm being taken advantage of.

Anytime one cries or has to go for the bathroom or any of them fight I get stuck dealing with it. They also sit my at the kids table.

I complain to my mom every year and she just tells me it’s not like that and is it a big deal to give the parents the day off. I don’t look forward to thanksgiving anymore because it happens every year.

