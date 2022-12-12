Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
4 oblivious parents that Reddit just loves to hate.

4 oblivious parents that Reddit just loves to hate.

Sally Ann Hall
Dec 12, 2022 | 9:30 PM
ADVERTISING

Parenting is hard. Judging other parents? Much easier.

Here are 4 posts from Reddit that demonstrate just how hostile the internet can be towards someone raising their kids wrong.

1. The Non-Babysitter

AITA (Am I the A-hole) for expecting my husband to look after the kids while I go out with my friend?

Vegetable-Release717 writes:

I (29 F) have 2 kids (6F) and (3F). My husband works weekdays from 8 am to 3:30 pm and after work he normally goes out with the boys and normally gets home around 5 or 6.

Here’s how my typical day looks: I wake up at 6 am, make coffee and read a book, then i do laundry, make breakfast and work and school lunches, wake my eldest at 7 am, get her ready for school, wake my husband, wake my youngest, drive my daughter to school, then do the shopping, cleaning, making lunch ect, then I pick up my eldest from school , and make dinner.

Sources: Reddit,Reddit,Reddit,Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content