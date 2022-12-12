4 oblivious parents that Reddit just loves to hate.

Here are 4 posts from Reddit that demonstrate just how hostile the internet can be towards someone raising their kids wrong.
AITA (Am I the A-hole) for expecting my husband to look after the kids while I go out with my friend?
Vegetable-Release717 writes:
I (29 F) have 2 kids (6F) and (3F). My husband works weekdays from 8 am to 3:30 pm and after work he normally goes out with the boys and normally gets home around 5 or 6.
Here’s how my typical day looks: I wake up at 6 am, make coffee and read a book, then i do laundry, make breakfast and work and school lunches, wake my eldest at 7 am, get her ready for school, wake my husband, wake my youngest, drive my daughter to school, then do the shopping, cleaning, making lunch ect, then I pick up my eldest from school , and make dinner.