4 oblivious parents that Reddit just loves to hate.

Parenting is hard. Judging other parents? Much easier.

Here are 4 posts from Reddit that demonstrate just how hostile the internet can be towards someone raising their kids wrong.

AITA (Am I the A-hole) for expecting my husband to look after the kids while I go out with my friend?

Vegetable-Release717 writes:

I (29 F) have 2 kids (6F) and (3F). My husband works weekdays from 8 am to 3:30 pm and after work he normally goes out with the boys and normally gets home around 5 or 6.