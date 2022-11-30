18 people share things their parents told them as a kid that turned out to be untrue.

Parents sometimes tell their kid's outrageous things, and they will believe everything they say. Unfortunately, as they grow older, they'll discover what's true. People share the lies they were fed as a child on a popular Reddit thread on the Ask Men Subreddit.

1. frsrudy says:

If you cross your eyes they’ll get stuck like that…. Still get nervous crossing my eyes as an adult lol

2. Professional-You2968 says:

"You won't have a calculator with you at all times".

3. Chevy530 says: