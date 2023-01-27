Nanny of 7 years 'harassed' by kids' new stepmom; tells her to 'speak English.'

u/aitaunfairnanny was denied when she asked for said nanny to accomodate her children, even though she wasn't paying her to do so. She asked Reddit:
My husband has 3 kids, 2 bio (10m and 8f), and his former stepdaughter (15f). I also have 2 kids (10m and 12f).
My husband's ex had mental health issues and my husband didn't want her alone with the kids so shortly after they got married, he hired Lucia (mid-late 50's at the time) to take care of his stepdaughter, then later their kids.
He was eventually able to leave his ex and they moved to be closer to his family. He didn't want to fire Lucia so she moved in with them. Lucia is very close with these kids. They call her grandma, she taught them Spanish, and she's very loving towards the kids.
It's not unusual to see the youngest sitting in Lucia's lap while they watch a movie and she hugs and kisses them all the time. My kids and I moved in and, while she's nice to us, she treats my kids like an afterthought. I don't pay her for my kids.