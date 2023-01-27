Nanny of 7 years 'harassed' by kids' new stepmom; tells her to 'speak English.'

It's tricky to figure out the dynamics when a new husband and wife come with their own children. This woman feels her children are being excluded by this nanny of 7 years to her stepkids.

u/aitaunfairnanny

AITA (am I the a-hole) for wanting my husband to tell his nanny to tone it down?

My husband has 3 kids, 2 bio (10m and 8f), and his former stepdaughter (15f). I also have 2 kids (10m and 12f).

My husband's ex had mental health issues and my husband didn't want her alone with the kids so shortly after they got married, he hired Lucia (mid-late 50's at the time) to take care of his stepdaughter, then later their kids.

He was eventually able to leave his ex and they moved to be closer to his family. He didn't want to fire Lucia so she moved in with them. Lucia is very close with these kids. They call her grandma, she taught them Spanish, and she's very loving towards the kids.