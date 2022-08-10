Man asks if he's wrong to ask wife to help with tuition despite separate finances.

Having a blended family is tough, especially when you have five kids together. When this couple with separate finances gets in a fight over tuition, this husband takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
I have been married to Stella for 7 years now. Together we have 5 children, daughters from my previous relationship (Kira 11 and May 7), a son and daughter from Stella (Brianna 13 and Jayden 8), and a son together (Lucas 2). My two are 50/50 custody, while my stepchildren only see their bio father every second weekend.
My wife and I agreed to split finances and have mostly kept separate, aside from a joint account for essentials (bills, groceries, house etc). We both used to be high earners, though had terrible hours. When our parental leave for Lucas was finishing, our children BEGGED us not to go back to work, that they hated the before/afterschool care and wanted us. In the end, my wife went back but I quit and got a new job.