Man asks if he is wrong to refuse to pay biological son's tuition.

Being a parent is difficult for everyone, but what if you aren't technically a parent? Is it ever your responsibility to care for a child that you biologically parented but didn't raise? When this man donates his sperm to his wife's friends and then is forced to meet his "son" years later, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for not wanting to pay my biological sons tuition?"

When I (40m) was about 22, my wife (38f) was friends with a married couple, both currently 40f, who wanted to have a baby but didnt want to deal with the costs of using a sperm donor agency. My wife suggested I donate my sperm, and they agreed but made me sign a paper giving away any and all parental rights to the kid. -nealshusterfan

Interesting. OP goes on...