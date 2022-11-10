Man tells nephew to change out of 'inappropriate' water park outfit, nephew refuses.

When this uncle is conflicted, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my nephew he's weird?"

Oh, and you're going to want to read his nephew's RESPONSE on Reddit after he finds this post! JUICY.

I 37(M) and My wife 34 (F) recently had my older sister and her kids fly out to meet us my oldest nephew is 18-20 I won't list his age for privacy is a bright kid and is ridiculously intelligent for his age.

The issue arose when I took them and my kids to a waterpark My nephew was wearing in a loose fitting activewear shirt and swimming shorts.

I told him that he wasn't dressed appropriately for swimming and he stated that if he could complete the BSA swim test in what he was wearing it was good enough. For context my nephew is very fit and lifts and exercises regularly.