Uncle calls 8 yo niece ugly to 'prepare her for bullying.' AITA?

So all praising her looks does is reinforce that beauty is something to be desired and praised for, all the while with her knowing she doesn’t have it. It’s much better imo to boost her self esteem off the many good traits she does have so she doesn’t have to rely on looks for her confidence.

My sister and her husband don’t seem to understand this or disagree with it, which fair enough, their call as parents. But they insist that I call her beautiful too, and I said no and explained why. I do praise her a lot for her intelligence, her sense of humor, etc.