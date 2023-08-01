Uncle gets nephew's haircut without mother's permission. 'It's a safety issue.' AITA?

When this uncle may have taken things too far, he asks Reddit:

'WIBTA for getting my nephew's hair cut without his mother's permission?'

Relevent backstory; most of the men in our family have really long hair, its always been a thing. Im totally cool with that, i like long hair on guys, so this isnt a style judgement thing.

My nephew is 8, and his hair is all the way down to his butt. He used to get really upset by people asking if he was a girl all the time, but his mother shot down any requests for a hair cut. Now he just introduces himself as 'Hi, Im X, im a boy'. I fee like this is a mental health safety issue.

When he was in his mothers care, he would come for visits with knots so big some of them looked like dreads because she wouldnt wash or brush his hair.