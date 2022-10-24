Someecards Logo
Mom wants to let son to be unicorn for halloween, dad insists on Spiderman.

Maggie Lalley
Oct 24, 2022 | 8:57 PM
When this mom gets into a conflict with her husband about their son's halloween costume, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for buying my son a halloween costume?"

I(34F) and my husband(35M) have a 5 year old son together. My husband was raised in a family where boys play with cars and girls with dolls.

Son has a huge obsession with unicorns and asked if he could go as a unicorn for Halloween. My husband told him no and he would take him shopping for a boy costume.

I found one in his size and wrapped the costume up to surprise him. I gave it to him after school and he immediately went to put it on.

My husband looks at me and tells me that I am trying to change our son to be girly and should have bought him a spiderman or superman costume. This incident happened over the weekend and husband is still fuming over it.

