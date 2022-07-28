Someecards Logo
Waiter asks if they were wrong to refuse to serve alcohol to woman with baby.

Maggie Lalley
Jul 28, 2022 | 3:01 PM
Being a mother is hard, but so is working in the service industry. Is it ever okay to judge a mother or a pregnant woman for what they're ordering? Sometimes, you want to step in for safety concerns, but is it better to just MYOB? When this server is concerned about a mother's order at their restaurant, they take to the popular Reddit Forum to ask:

"AITA for refusing to serve a woman with a baby alcohol?"

Longjumpingcall607 writes:

I work at a restaurant/bar in the U.S. We have a bar section that's 21+ only and the restaurant portion and outdoor patio is all ages. I mostly work in the bar section but someone called out today so I covered her restaurant shift. A woman in her mid-20s with a baby that looked less than a year old in a stroller came in around 2 today and asked to be seated on the patio.

Sources: Reddit
