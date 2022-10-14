21-year-old bride questions why it was wrong to get teen cousin drunk at wedding.

When this young woman gets married and gets her teen cousin drunk at the wedding, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my aunt it's her own problem that her daughter drank alcohol at my wedding?"

I (21F) got married last month to my husband (21M). We got together years ago at a party he threw and our wedding was reflective of that; we're still young and planned the wedding to be a huge party.

The invitations stated it was not going to be a child-appropriate wedding at all, and that we didn't want any kids under age 12 there. Teens could come but at their parents' discretion.