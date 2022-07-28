Woman asks if she was wrong to laugh at boyfriend's mom's 'weird' baby name choice.

It's normal to scoff at a weird baby name, but what if you do it to the mother's face? Is that just a major no no? When this woman laughs at her boyfriend's mom's "weird" baby name choice, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for laughing hysterically when my BF's mom told me what she was going to name her baby?"

OP (username deleted) writes:

My BF's mom is just not a nice person. Classist, snobby, cold, self absorbed, I could go on and on. From the beginning of our relationship, she has treated me like an inconvenience.

Oh man. I must know more.