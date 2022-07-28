Woman asks if she was wrong to laugh at boyfriend's mom's 'weird' baby name choice.

It's normal to scoff at a weird baby name, but what if you do it to the mother's face? Is that just a major no no? When this woman laughs at her boyfriend's mom's "weird" baby name choice, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
My BF's mom is just not a nice person. Classist, snobby, cold, self absorbed, I could go on and on. From the beginning of our relationship, she has treated me like an inconvenience.
She is a professional author and I read some of her work (honestly as a character study) and if her work is any reflection or her world view, wow is all I'm going to say. She very much likes entertaining people and she thinks she is hilarious. People either love her or hate her. I do not like her.