Widow of 'broken man' called 'disgusting' by fam when she remarries right away. AITA?

When this widow is under fire for remarrying quickly, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for re-marrying quickly after my husband’s passing?"

I (33F) lost my husband of 12.5 years last summer to S******. We had 4 kids together. He was a great guy. He loved me and his kids well. But as my therapist stated to me, he was a very broken man, and towards the end I was really not happy about our relationship, but I was hopeful because he was scheduled to get therapy. He just didn’t make it to that appointment.

So I was left with 4 kids and myself. My parents let us move in with them until we could get a new normal. I knew the statistics about kids whose parent chose what their dad did.