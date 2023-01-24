Widowed dad scolds GF for parenting his 16yo daughter, says 'you're not her mom'

One widowed dad felt like his girlfriend was trying to replace his wife when it comes to parenting his daughter. Is he out of line?
throwwra__fix399 gives the internet their story:
I've been with my girlfriend for three years but she only moved in with me six months ago. I'm a widower so I wanted to make sure that our relationship was serious before I was ok with her moving in with me and my daughter.
Generally they get along pretty well. I told my girlfriend at the very beginning of our relationship that I wasn't looking for a step mum for my daughter, she's old enough that she doesn't need a "new mom".
Last weekend I went camping with one of my mates for two days and my girlfriend stayed home with my daughter. I knew my daughter was going to a party on Saturday and I already agreed to it. But when I came back from my camping trip my daughter complained that my girlfriend told her she had to wash her make up off and choose a look that's less "provocative" before she could leave the house.