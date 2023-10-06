Wife at a loss when husband says, 'I can't enjoy life now that we have a son.' AITA?

For around half a year my husband struggles with his workload and that he can't enjoy life as he used to before our son was born. He goes to bed around 9pm and then complains that he can't even watch TV until 10pm.

He fantasizes about becoming a farmer again (he was a farmer before becoming a nurse, it was hell because he had no help and it wasn't working out for him. That's why I don't understand his fantasizing about it), about quitting his current job.

He often talks about his promise to himself, that if he ever would feel like right now again he would just quit and do something else. I have to remind him that he's not alone anymore and that we have to care for our son, pay our mortgage and living expenses.