Wife's hubby threatens to get rid of cat when she defies the 'family cat contract.' AITA?

"AITAH for holding my husband to task when he threatened to get rid of the family pet?"

My son and I were interested in getting a cat a year after our elderly cat passed away. My son has been battling depression and the hope was that a cat would be a comfort for him.

My husband hates taking care of pets and we had a written agreement that I would not ask him to do any chores related to the cat. We have had the new cat now for 3 months - he is a real joy - and my son and I make sure to do all the feeding, litter cleaning, nail clipping, etc.

I am not to even ask my husband to turn on a light switch if the cat is on my lap and I can't get up to do so myself.