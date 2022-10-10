Wife refuses to attend stepdaughter's birthday after husband changes cake flavor.

I (M37) have a daughter (now 13) "Olivia" from my former relationship. Currently, I'm married to my wife who has a daughter (16) "Britney"
So, Britney is the opposite of Olivia. for example, Britney s a social kid, Olivia is introvert. the list is long but they're just the complete opposite.
Olivia's 13th birthday was 2 days ago. She loves chocolate and I decided this is the flavor I was going to go with when I contacted the bakery. However, my wife objected since Britney absolutely hates chocolate and suggested we go with Vanilla.
I said no way because for one, Olivia hates vanilla and it's also her birthday so, she gets to have her cake with her favorites flavor. My wife got upset and took it as in I had no regard for Britney and that we should just choose another neutral flavor instead.