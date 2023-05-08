Husband calls wife 'crazy' for sending 3yo to performance without them. UPDATED

Blending families can mix up some feelings.

One woman was making and effort to go out of the way to be supportive of her stepdaughter, her husband's 10-year-old from a previous marriage. She wanted to attend her choir performance. However, their 3-year-old had a dance recital on the same night. This OP thought it was reasonable to have her parents attend the recital and film it while she went to support her 10-year-old stepdaughter at her recital. Her husband thought this was absolutely insane. The whole affair brought up an underlining feeling that her husband valued their daughter over his older daughter from a previous marriage.

'AITA for telling my husband he's being a bad father?'

Previous_Farm1336

I 30 female am married to my husband Jack 37 male for 3 years. We have a daughter together Hannah 3 and my step daughter Ashley (his daughter from a previous relationship) is 10.