Wife threatens husband, 'If you throw a NYE party I'm getting a hotel alone.' AITA?

Filets and prime rib, polenta w braised beef, homemade pizzas and some vegetables and salad. Cooking took forever. There’s also a lot of little kids on this side of the family because he had some cousins come with small kids.

Christmas Day- my family came over and we cooked. It’s a smaller bunch, just my parents, my brother and his family, but we still did all the cooking.

I am gassed. I am ready to hibernate for a month. This morning my husband said we should just do New Years for our neighbors (who we usually get together with) I straight up told him I will go to a hotel if he insists on that, and I won’t return until the house is clean.