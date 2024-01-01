Wife threatens husband, 'If you throw a NYE party I'm getting a hotel alone.' AITA?

When this woman is annoyed with her husband, she asks Reddit:
My husband and I are in our late 40s. We have a fairly large home which makes it easy to host parties. Also my husband loves entertaining guests. Here is the hell that I went through the last 4 days.
Friday- our daughter had her “friendsmas” celebration. It wasn’t many people, but 8 wine drunk 19-20 year olds make the noise of about 40 people.
Saturday- (husbands parents are divorced) Christmas with My FILs family. They’re a big family, and love to drink. We had spills, kids having uh ohs, and some belligerent aunts and cousins. We didn’t even cook for this because it was like 30 people. We catered beef sandwiches but with clean up it was still a lot of work.
Christmas Eve- by the time we finally cleaned the house, we had to get ready for Christmas with MILs family. They’re a smaller and tamer bunch, but we did all the cooking.
Filets and prime rib, polenta w braised beef, homemade pizzas and some vegetables and salad. Cooking took forever. There’s also a lot of little kids on this side of the family because he had some cousins come with small kids.
Christmas Day- my family came over and we cooked. It’s a smaller bunch, just my parents, my brother and his family, but we still did all the cooking.
I am gassed. I am ready to hibernate for a month. This morning my husband said we should just do New Years for our neighbors (who we usually get together with) I straight up told him I will go to a hotel if he insists on that, and I won’t return until the house is clean.
He thinks I’m being dramatic and that it “wasn’t that much work” but it really was. I know he likes entertaining more than me, and I don’t want to sound like a party pooper. But I’m really done. AITA?
NLO1834 writes:
NTA. I used to fight with my old roommate/best friend so much about how often he had people over. Either parties, just drinking, board game night, movie night, concert day, rave day, whatever.
I'd go from working in a nightclub having to be the life of the party and entertaining drunk and high people to going home and doing the same thing for my drunk and high friends. I hated it, I'm an introvert, I was so drained from work every night I just wanted to shower and read YA fantasy smut in total silence until I fell asleep.
Plus, he argued that I needed to help clean because it was all of our friends and I hung out with them too. He didn't really get the fact that if he didn't invite them, none of them would be over in the first place. Maybe once a week at most, but not 3-4 times a week.
The fact that you're actively helping host and clean that many parties in such a short time is hurting my brain and my back.
rarerepair8 writes:
NTA. You've been clearly pushed to a breaking point and want to take some time to yourself! Stick to your guns and stand firm on when you will be back. Tell him that the cleaning and hosting and prep is all on him and that you don't intend to help.
hostage6 writes:
NTA. You have a right to be done, but consider some sort of compromise where if he wants to host, then he has to do the work, and you won't lift a finger. Otherwise, it is fine to take a holiday off from hosting and have someone else in the family do it or just stay home in your PJs.