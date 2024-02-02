Woman (married for 16 yrs) refuses to make husband's 'surprise child' part of their lives. UPDATED 8X

Ehhh. YTA. You are entitled to feel however you want, however, you chose to take him back knowing he cheated on you. The child is irrelevant. The child is also not a product of infidelity, since you were separated at the time.

You CHOSE to take him backing knowing that he was unfaithful. If the only way you could accomplish that was by burying your head in the sand and pretending he was a saint, well, welcome to the consequences of YOUR decisions.

You are wrong. The CHILD is not the reminder forever of your husband's unfaithfulness. HE IS. And if you can get over that and suck the dick he stuck in someone else, then YTA for blaming a child for what its father did. Be a better person than your stepmother.

etsybo writes: