Woman threatens to 'starve' husband and BIL if they don't make a deal with her.

When this woman is fed up with her husband and BIL, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to make dinner for my husband and BIL unless the dishes are washed?"

I (29F) and husband (28M) recently allowed his brother (27M) to move in with us. We all work full time and the same hours M-F with an occasional Saturday.

I'm self employed, so I'm able to make my hours flexible if needed - which I do on Tuesdays to do my husband's and I's laundry early in the morning before I go to work and Wednesdays to do our towels and his brothers laundry.

We do not own a washer and dryer at home, so I take our laundry to do elsewhere on those days - which I honestly do not mind at all. Note that his brother is paying $100/week and I told him that that would include me doing his laundry weekly.