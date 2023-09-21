Woman tells 8 yo niece, 'You CANNOT bring toys into my house.' Sister flips out. AITA?

Ava’s feelings matter too & this will eventually sour their whole relationship. And we’re trying to mitigate that until she does her fking job.

We kept arguing and I told her that if she had a problem with my rules, she could come over and do something about it (which… she can’t) or she could stfu. And then we ended up just yelling & calling each other names until I hung up.

I’m still mad & obviously Dan agrees with me but my mom is guilting me about stressing Kat while she’s recovering & essentially calling her a bad mother & Kat definitely called me worse things than an AH so I’m curious what the objective opinion is. AITA?

Let's see what readers thought.

celticskye writes: