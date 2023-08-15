Woman accused of 'body-shaming' niece. She warns brother, 'you're OVERFEEDING her!'

Now my brother is blowing up at me for 'fat shaming' his daughter and going against his parenting. My niece is a noticeably bigger girl while my son is fairly average/thin) He revealed that his ex (the mother) is doing almost exactly what I'm doing with my niece, but I don't keep any contact with his ex so I don't actually have her permission to act this way.

I know my brother is definitely the AH in many ways here, but some of my friends say that's his right as the parent and that I overstepped by going against him. So did I overstep? Am I in the wrong?

Let's see what readers had to say.

constantcultural writes: