Woman accused of 'forcing' coworker to nurse in public at the office. AITA?

When this woman is worried about her coworker, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for 'forcing' a woman to nurse in public at my work?"

Without giving too much info, I (30F) work in a building that has a reception which consists of a security desk with a security guard always sitting there, gates that can be accessed with staff passes, stairs and an elevator up to the offices, and toilets. Aside from that, it's one long corridor with no furniture. It does not have public access.

My job often requires me to meet people at reception who sign in as guests for the day. I go to meet them, they get a visitor pass, they can quickly use the bathroom if they need, and then I lead them to where they need to be for the day. No one ever needs to hang around and this has never been an issue.