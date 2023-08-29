Woman accused of trying to ruin BIL's wedding when she won't help babysit. AITA?

When this woman is angry at her BIL's wedding, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for refusing to babysit during BIL wedding?'

Me(32f) husband (34m). 2 weeks before our 2018 wedding BIL got drunk during Hubbys stag do. BIL & 2 cousins shared group texts with everyone at party about me which were extremely offensive, resulting in an argument between husband & BIL.

No one ever apologised, in-laws covered for those involved, said I overreacted, it was just “British humour” - these comments mocked my appearance, non-Brit accent, family, & health issues.

I basically ignored everyone from that point on, always polite but distant & made no attempts at friendship.

At Christmas we announced our pregnancy/due date of August. At same time BIL/FSIL announced their wedding date & venue for October 2023. The location is 2 hours from our house.