Woman accuses fiancé's parents of stealing her car. AITA? UPDATED.

Let's see what readers thought.

cocainesmokeshow writes:

NTA. Also, don't ask for your car back. Advise them "I will be picking up my vehicle on X date at X time, just wanted to give you a heads up so you can make sure it's parked, and don't forget to fill up the gas tank. Thanks". They're clearly not listening, and blatantly taking advantage of you at this point. Time to stop being so nice.

laquila writes:

NTA but your FIL is. He knows what he is doing. He is taking advantage of "faaamily!". He knows that you being his son's fiancée, that it is likely awkward for you to ask for your car back.