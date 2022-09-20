Woman asks if she's wrong to tell SIL to stop IVF and try adoption or sperm donor.

Having a child can be so difficult. When this woman is sad for her SIL's failed IVF attempts and suggests a different route, she asks Reddit:
My Sister in Law (SiL) is currently undergoing IVF to have another child. As of now, this is her 9th failed cycle at attempting to get pregnant with her husband. The daughter she has now is from a previous marriage and she does not have a child with her current husband.
From what my wife tells me, he has issues with DNA fragmentation and that is likely the cause of the failed IVF transfers. Me and my wife are also going through IVF but we took a break after our 4th failed attempt and are considering our next move.