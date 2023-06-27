Woman angers bridal party when she shows up to bachelorette in floral dress.

When this woman feels like the bride and fellow bridesmaids are being dramatic about her outfit, she asks Reddit:
Last week it was my (29F) friend’s (28F) bach party, the organisers requested we all wear black & the bride can wear something colourful of her choice & that way she stands out as the bride.
I wore a floral dress with a black background which I thought was perfectly on theme because it is black as the base, but when I got there everyone else was wearing all black only. One of the girls in the group asked why I’m wearing florals when we’re supposed to wear black, I said my dress is still black too just with floral print.
Then when we were having group photos taken one of the girls who organised it looked annoyed & said the photos look off as everyone is wearing full black & the bride is in the middle wearing colour but with a random floral print taking away attention.
Later I confided with another girl saying I don’t see why it was a big deal, it’s just a bachelorette party & I didn’t think it needed to be that strict. She said it’s not a big deal in the grand scheme of things...
but it also wouldn’t have been a big deal for me to just wear black like instructed, that everyone owns black & it was chosen to make things easy but it seemed like I was being difficult for the sake of it by purposefully choosing a print. AITA?
rb1327 writes:
YTA. Mandatory rigid dress codes for what should just be a fun event for everyone---I agree it's annoying. But there's no way you thought 'wear black' was the equivalent of 'wearing something with black in it.'
duchessofyork writes:
NTA. The organizers of the bachelorette should have ordered everyone matching shirts if they wanted everyone to look so precise. You wore black but it had a print. Still was black. They should have planned better if the photo was so important. I say this as someone who has been to a lot of bachelorette parties/trips.
When people want a photo like this (which is common), the party orders shirts. If they wanted solid black only they should have said so. Also the floral print is likely not distracting from the bride in the pics as much as they think.
lesmusbe0 writes:
This is what I mean by 'somewhat of a miscommunication' OP may have taken it as 'make sure you wear black' like, something that has black on it/an article of black clothing.I've attended funerals where they've said 'please wear some colour', I didn't arrive in a pride flag,
I wore a green shirt. admittedly yeah, I take what she was asked as wear JUST BLACK, but its not too much of a stretch to assume that maybe OP didn't get that idea, her dress WAS black, just with a floral pattern over the top.
IDK if an image of the dress has been posted to further give an idea of just how black the dress was compared to its pattern, but the effort (which a lot of people are saying was poor) was there nonetheless.
its not like they turned up in a multicoloured floral dress by the sounds of it. but like I said, still a YTA, just I don't think its as extreme as some people are making it out to be.