Mom asks if she was wrong to dress kids in cheap clothes after ex sold nice wardrobe.

Co-parenting with an ex-partner, uh-oh, not easy! People do their best not to let their feelings for their ex get in the way of raising children, but sometimes it's impossible. What if your ex took the clothes you bought for your kids and sold them for extra cash?
AITA for having my kids wear tie dye when with their dad?
I (30 F), my ex-husband (31m), divorced 5 yrs ago. During our divorce, we owned an old single-wide mobile home (1973) on a large piece of land zoned for a trailer park. I wanted the old trailer and the land. He wanted the new truck and our savings.
My ex and I have had two girls (8&7) since my divorce. I slowly started buying old single wides, restoring them, and doing that as a business. I love it.
My girls go to their dad's and AP's (affair partner) apartment every other weekend. I started noticing their clothes, electronics, and toys were not coming home.