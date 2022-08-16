Mom asks if she was wrong to dress kids in cheap clothes after ex sold nice wardrobe.

Co-parenting with an ex-partner, uh-oh, not easy! People do their best not to let their feelings for their ex get in the way of raising children, but sometimes it's impossible. What if your ex took the clothes you bought for your kids and sold them for extra cash?

We see that happen on a Popular Reddit Thread in the Am I The A**hole Subreddit, where a woman asks if she was wrong to send her kids to her husband's place with cheap clothes.

AITA for having my kids wear tie dye when with their dad?

Choose wisely when getting a divorce.

I (30 F), my ex-husband (31m), divorced 5 yrs ago. During our divorce, we owned an old single-wide mobile home (1973) on a large piece of land zoned for a trailer park. I wanted the old trailer and the land. He wanted the new truck and our savings.

OP chose wisely.

My ex and I have had two girls (8&7) since my divorce. I slowly started buying old single wides, restoring them, and doing that as a business. I love it.

Kids lose everything.