Woman asks if she's wrong to make neighbor pick up uninvited child from pool party.

In a submission to our AITA Facebook group, a woman wanted to know if it was OK to kick an uninvited guest out of her BBQ. The plot twist? The guest was a neighbor's kid. Take a read and let us know, is she the AH?
AITA? My 24 year old son is moving 9 hours away tomorrow. Last night we had a BBQ for him for friends to come say goodbye. My stepdaughter brought (with our permission) her 3 kids as my son is their uncle. They were properly supervised by their parents and spent most of the evening in the pool, as they've done countless times before.
My ex husband's neice lives across the street from us. She has a boy (J) that's the same age as my younger kids and grandkids. He's close to my grandkids, but does not get on well with my kids, and has never been respectful of my house so I don't ever have him over to swim.