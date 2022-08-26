Woman asks if she's wrong to make neighbor pick up uninvited child from pool party.

In a submission to our AITA Facebook group, a woman wanted to know if it was OK to kick an uninvited guest out of her BBQ. The plot twist? The guest was a neighbor's kid. Take a read and let us know, is she the AH?

AITA? My 24 year old son is moving 9 hours away tomorrow. Last night we had a BBQ for him for friends to come say goodbye. My stepdaughter brought (with our permission) her 3 kids as my son is their uncle. They were properly supervised by their parents and spent most of the evening in the pool, as they've done countless times before.