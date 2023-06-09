Woman gives baby niece frozen 'dog treats,' sister finds out and freaks out.

Babies have a limited palette, both because they don't have teeth, and because they're uncultured. Most babies have never read a food blog, or even read at all, and their limited motor skills make it incredibly difficult to enjoy fine cuisine without choking or getting sick.

Naturally, this puts limitations on what parents can feed them, and can really hamper everyone's style. Especially, family members who want to include the baby in snack time.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for giving her niece a 'dog treat.'

She wrote:

AITA for giving my niece ‘dog food?'