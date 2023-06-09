Woman gives baby niece frozen 'dog treats,' sister finds out and freaks out.

Babies have a limited palette, both because they don't have teeth, and because they're uncultured. Most babies have never read a food blog, or even read at all, and their limited motor skills make it incredibly difficult to enjoy fine cuisine without choking or getting sick.
Naturally, this puts limitations on what parents can feed them, and can really hamper everyone's style. Especially, family members who want to include the baby in snack time.
She wrote:
AITA for giving my niece ‘dog food?'
My (20f)’s sister (Jane-28f), her daughter (9-month-old Lucy) and our mum (Sarah-50f) all came to visit me a few days ago. One of my housemates has a dog and during warmer days, we make frozen banana and peanut butter oat balls for the dog to have as a treat. They are entirely edible for humans. It’s literally a banana, a scoop of peanut butter and a cup of oats. That’s it.
Anyways, Lucy was fussing and Jane tells me that she’s in the teething process and asked if I could freeze some of the baby food for when she needed to eat in an hour or so. I agreed and asked if she wanted to give Lucy a frozen peanut butter oat ball. Jane agreed and Lucy loved it.
About two hours into the visit, my housemate gets back with her dog and goes into the freezer to get one of the frozen treats and my sister gets all antsy. Mum and I ask what’s wrong and she asks if I made the treats for Lucy. I said no, they’re technically for the dog, but It’s safe for human consumption. Jane freaks out and picks Lucy up and goes to the car.
She’s crying about how I gave her daughter ‘dog food’ and how I should have disclosed that it was made for a dog, but I didn’t think it mattered. It didn’t have dog-only ingredients or anything. I tried to talk to Jane but she won’t respond and is genuinely insisting that I fed her daughter dog food.
Our mum is split; she thinks Jane is being ridiculous and says she’s only on her side ‘publicly’ because she’s a new mother. AITA?
Tizzery wrote:
Tell your sis to stop getting her collar in a bunch. I literally make those for myself all the time and I have yet to lick my own groin or chase the mailman. Although if he's hot enough I might consider it! Woof! Oh and NTA.
Pesec1 wrote:
NTA.
It is not dog food. It is human food that is sometimes given to a dog.
ZroMoose wrote:
NTA. Your sister needs to take a step back, this is frankly a ridiculous thing to get upset about. It really doesn't matter what the food was made for, it's safe for consumption regardless. I wonder if she knows how many things her 9-month-old shoves in its mouth when she's not looking.
thetempesthascome wrote:
NTA. This is hilarious, tell her you forgot you added pedigree chum to the mix too whilst you're at it.
ieya404 wrote:
They might be made primarily as treats for the dog, but they're 100% human food ingredients, and entirely tasty for humans too, so she really is being a bit mad.
NTA.
OP is definitely NTA, her sister is just overreacting from a place of anxiety.