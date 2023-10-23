Woman gets back at 'rude' homeless sister and kids; stops paying for their hotel. AITA?

Hes such an amazing father and we’re flexible with the schedule if either of us wants more/less time. My sister on the other hand has no help. Her fiance left her while she was pregnant and shes been raising her three kids alone since. He doesnt see them or call, and only pays 80$ in child support a month.

My sister struggles with childcare and ended up losing her apartment. Shes been in an extended stay hotel since August and Ive been paying since my parents cant afford it.

They live in a studio themselves so they have no space for her and the kids. We live in a high cost of living city and if it wasnt for my boyfriend being willing to cover my section of the rent these past few months, I wouldnt be able to afford it.