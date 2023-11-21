Woman bans SIL from seeing niece after she puts breastmilk in her ear to 'cure' ear infection.

Home remedies for sickness are not universal, and can be controversial in nature. What one person swears has healing properties might sound downright creepy or ridiculous to someone else.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for banning her SIL from babysitting after she put breastmilk in her daughter's ears. She wrote:

"AITA for banning my SIL from babysitting after she put breastmilk in my child’s ears?"

I have a 7-year-old daughter, Rose. Rose is prone to ear infections. She had a double ear infection recently and couldn’t go to school on Friday because she had a low-grade fever. I had to go to work and couldn’t get a babysitter so my SIL offered to keep her for me.