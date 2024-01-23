Woman beefs with another mom over parenting style; faces serious legal consequences. AITA?

ggail0 writes:

Ugh. Without trying to sound like my own A, relax about the parenting. I know people who came from strict parents and got heavily involved in substances and messed up their lives leading to OD's and death by 40, and people who had lax parents with no discipline who are AMAZING humans raising amazing humans today.

I know some people who had absolute garbage parents and one turned out amazing and the other has been in and out of jail with drug use.

Sometimes kids are born with a desire to just be the good kid. That was usually me. My youngest is so much like that. Oldest? A lot more like her dad. GREAT kid, but has to learn the hard way and make a lot of stupid mistakes, including an arrest.