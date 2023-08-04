Woman berates mom who is body shaming her daughter at heated 6th grade grad party.

When this mom steps in and 'saves the day', she asks Reddit:

'AITA for publicly confronting a mother who fat-shamed her 12 year-old daughter?'

Back in June, I was one of the chaperones for the 6th grade graduation party at our local elementary school. The attendees included ~100 students, the 6th grade teachers, and a handful of parent and staff volunteers.

Two of the sixth-graders were a pair of twin sisters, whom I'll call Maddie and Katie. The girls are both average height for their age (5'0), but their build differs by quite a bit. Maddie is ~ average sized (90-95 lbs), while Katie is a little heavy (115-120 lbs). The girls' mother was also in attendance.

Everyone was having a great time, but when food was served, tension started to rise. The twins' mother kept commenting about Katie's eating habits. First she said, 'No, don't eat the whole cupcake. Cut it in half.'