Mom asks if she was wrong to scold teacher for not accommodating her bipolar child.

Having a son or daughter with special needs or mental illness can be extremely tough, especially when you feel like your kid's teacher isn't supportive. When this mom loses it on her bipolar daughter's teacher for not accommodating her daughter's needs, she takes to the popular Reddit Forum to ask:
My (48F) daughter (16F) has bi-polar disorder and has an IEP for it, that oncluides some accommodations such as extra time on assignments and extended deadlines.
About a month ago, my daughter was held involuntarily in a osychiatric hispital due to a severe mental breakdown from a manic episode and had to be held for 3 weeks. After that we were told to let her stay home for a few days and get her adjusted to home life before throwing in school.