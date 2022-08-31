Mom asks if she was wrong to scold teacher for not accommodating her bipolar child.

Having a son or daughter with special needs or mental illness can be extremely tough, especially when you feel like your kid's teacher isn't supportive. When this mom loses it on her bipolar daughter's teacher for not accommodating her daughter's needs, she takes to the popular Reddit Forum to ask:

"AITA for yelling at a teacher after she refused to let my daughter make up extremely important assignments?"

My (48F) daughter (16F) has bi-polar disorder and has an IEP for it, that oncluides some accommodations such as extra time on assignments and extended deadlines.