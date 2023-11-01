Woman blacklists neighbor after she deprives autistic daughter of halloween candy. AITA?

When this woman speaks negatively about a certain house in the neighborhood, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling parents not to take their kids trick or treating to a certain house?"

My husband and I have 5 kids between us. He had 2 from a previous relationship (9 and 13), I have 1 (14) and we have two together (3 and 6). Our 6 year old is autistic. She is verbal but she doesn’t like strangers and doesn’t talk to them.

I was worried about taking her trick or treating but I know she practiced at school and we practiced the signs “candy please” and “thank you”. It was going well at first, then she started to get tired.

At one of our last houses, she didn’t speak or sign. The woman was handing out goodie bags with king size candy bars and stickers. She gave one to all of my kids except for my 6 year old.