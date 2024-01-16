Woman boycotts DIL's dinner when she won't accommodate her allergy. AITA?

She's in the wrong for not attempting to cater, but you know what's worse than that. Giving you an allergic reaction because there was some cross contamination.

If she's too inconsiderate to cater to you. Accept it as, I can't trust this person with my safety and will never eat anything she offers.

You don't have to go, that's fine. But you are being a bit silly about it when she could have lied to you and sent you off to the hospital instead.

Especially if she's got nuts everywhere and uses them regularly, if she doesn't have a large kitchen there's no way to decontaminate properly. And separate things. My brother and sister have been contaminated so many times despite people putting in the effort, because they forget about the fact that they touched plates in cupboards and spoons.