Woman 'breaks husband's trust' when she feeds him Beyond Meat against his will. AITA?

I acted like I wanted to make a surprise for him since I loved him so much. He had no idea they weren't made from actual meat, and I felt a bit guilty but also kind of happy that he liked?..

However, after he finished eating, I revealed that the burgers were actually Beyond Meat patties. That's when everything went down. My husband got furious, and he didn't hold back. He accused me of breaking his trust and serving him something he had never wanted to try.

He brought up how he's never forced me to eat meat and respects my choices, so why couldn't I respect his preference for real meat... I tried to downplay the situation, telling him it wasn't that big of a deal since he enjoyed it.