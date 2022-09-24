Woman asks if she's wrong to call police on stepson if car isn't back in 20 minutes.

Here's her story, and it has some interesting updates...

"I am a 34F doctor, and part of my job entails being on-call for one to three nights a week, twice a month."

My fiance Dale 30M has been saving with my stepson's mom to buy him a car for Christmas. My stepson Rex 16M has a license already but always has to borrow his mom's station wagon or his dad's beat-up pickup truck. His mom's car is "lame and embarrassing", and his dad's can only hold one passenger. Not practical for a teen.

On to the main conflict...

Rex texted me yesterday around 12 if he could borrow my car after school. His friends wanted to go to the mall but the bus route is too long, could they borrow my car? I texted back a sorry but no, I am on call again. Can you ask your mom?