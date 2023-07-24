Woman called 'cruel' when she charges pregnant cousin for last minute wedding dress.

I told her if she had told me about her pregnancy from the second she had found out, I might've been able to adjust the dress then, but it is complete now. She said her fiance wanted to keep it private, which I understand, but I wouldn't have told anyone, and I only needed to know for the dress purposes.

She called me TA for not understanding where she is coming from and said she will only pay for materials. I refused to back down, and told her that this close to the wedding she will struggle to finalize a new dress she likes and get it tailored in time as she will be pregnant.