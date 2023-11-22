Woman calls out MIL on her behavior last Thanksgiving, screams, 'Not this year!' AITA?

Last year, she told me “You don’t have to make all that food. Nobody in my family likes it anyway” and proceeded to name her family as everyone but my husband, son, and me.

The truth is that I always make something that I know each person will like, and every year at every holiday people eat my food. I tried to tell her how hurtful what she said was, but she laughed it off.

This year she announced she was dropping off ingredients at my house to “help me” because I’m “busy and don’t feel well.” This is also not true. I’m not sick. She didn’t ask me to do anything, just told me what she was dropping off. I reminded her of what she had said last year.