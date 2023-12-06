Woman charges BF and his daughter $1K after leaving her house 'in ruins.' AITA? UPDATED.

But the one thing that truly tipped me over the edge was finding that they went through at least 90% of the food I bought before leaving, in less than 2 weeks.

We were left with a single pack of hamburger, all the veggies and a few boxes of pasta. Jack started scrambling when we entered the home, saying "sorry, I was gonna clean before you got back but I didn't expect you so soon".

I just gave a hushed "please leave". He and his daughter left. But after giving it some thought, I told him he had to reimburse us the $1000 worth of food that he and his daughter ate. I told him their intake was absolutely repulsive.

That I said he could have some, not eat everything in the house and leave us with nothing.