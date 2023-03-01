Woman tells child-free friend to 'shut up' about how babies are expensive, 'stop judging.'

Few topics bring out stronger opinions than babies and parenting.
Whether someone is decidedly child-free, currently raising kids, or planning to have kids, there will always be someone giving them unsolicited advice about how they're doing things wrong or making a bad choice.
Understandably, this wears on people and can lead to some pretty intense moments.
She wrote:
AITA for telling my friend to shut up about babies being expensive?
My boyfriend and I are currently trying for a baby and my friend, Analise, knows that. Analise talked a lot about wanting children in the past, but she stopped about a year ago, saying that children are too expensive.
Which is all fine, it's her choice, but she and her husband make a lot of money, so it's not true that they couldn't afford to raise a child. They go on so many vacations and even just going on one less per year would cover for a baby's expenses.