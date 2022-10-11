Woman demands that SIL remove 2 deceased children from father's obituary.

When this woman is conflicted about her father's obituary, she asks Reddit:
I'm in a Christian family, and my SIL's stillbirths hit her hard. We'll call my dad "Ralph", and his father "Tony." The first stillbirth, we'll call her "Dianne", happened at 9 months. This was 7 years ago.
The second stillbirth, we'll call her "Sarah", happened at 6 months. This was 4 years ago.
Regardless, she has had 4 successful births, currently aged 1,3,6, and 9. They're a happy family together, and have not forgotten their unborn children.
They held memorial services for both, for the immediate family. She has gotten tattoos of their footprints on their own feet, and can't wait to get to heaven to finally meet them.
My brother feels similarly, but that's mostly because of his choice to support and comfort her through both losses. They're his daughters too, and could've moved on, but it hit his wife hard so he went through that journey with her.