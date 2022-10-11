Woman demands that SIL remove 2 deceased children from father's obituary.

When this woman is conflicted about her father's obituary, she asks Reddit:

"WIBTA if I ask/demand my sister in law to remove her two stillbirths from my father's obituary?"

I'm in a Christian family, and my SIL's stillbirths hit her hard. We'll call my dad "Ralph", and his father "Tony." The first stillbirth, we'll call her "Dianne", happened at 9 months. This was 7 years ago.

The second stillbirth, we'll call her "Sarah", happened at 6 months. This was 4 years ago.

Regardless, she has had 4 successful births, currently aged 1,3,6, and 9. They're a happy family together, and have not forgotten their unborn children.

They held memorial services for both, for the immediate family. She has gotten tattoos of their footprints on their own feet, and can't wait to get to heaven to finally meet them.