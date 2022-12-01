Woman tells partner, 'if you make me celebrate Christmas I'll break up with you.'

When this woman tells her partner that Christmas is a dealbreaker, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for being anti-xmas?"

My (24F) partner (24NB) and I are looking to move in together, and when we met back in 2021, I made it clear that my faith is very important to me, and that one of the few true dealbreakers in a relationship would be someone who couldn’t support that.

I don’t ask my partner to come to Shabbos services with me, and would never expect (or want) them to convert, but it shapes a lot about me.

I feel that I’ve already compromised quite a bit-- despite my meat allergy (long story, weird enzyme deficiency) and desire to have a kosher kitchen, I am okay with them having meat in the house so long as it isn’t a pork product, which they are completely on board with.